NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 995,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 7.1 %

NAAS stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NaaS Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

