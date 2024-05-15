National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Buys 20,000 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 654,462 shares during the period.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

