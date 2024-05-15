NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DVN stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.