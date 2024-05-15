NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ARKX opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.