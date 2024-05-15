NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Strategic Education by 88.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 152.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STRA. Bank of America increased their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

