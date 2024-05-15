NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.