NBC Securities Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

