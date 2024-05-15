NBC Securities Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DAUG opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

