NBC Securities Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $116,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,106,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

