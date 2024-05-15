NBC Securities Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Perrigo by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.8 %

PRGO stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.29 and a beta of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

