NBC Securities Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

