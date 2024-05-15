NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,997 Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $9,241,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CDLR stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Cadeler A/S Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.