NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

