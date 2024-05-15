NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:AMN opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

