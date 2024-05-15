NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,880,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,190,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

