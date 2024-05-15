NBC Securities Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $474.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

