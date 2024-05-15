NBC Securities Inc. Sells 157 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after purchasing an additional 123,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,202 shares of company stock worth $63,744,128 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19, a PEG ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

