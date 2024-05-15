NBC Securities Inc. Sells 303 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

