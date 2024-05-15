NBC Securities Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

ED stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

