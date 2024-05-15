NBC Securities Inc. Sells 391 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,295,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

