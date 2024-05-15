NBC Securities Inc. Sells 415 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.