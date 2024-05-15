NBC Securities Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 113,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DG opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $219.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

