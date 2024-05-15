NBC Securities Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.71.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

