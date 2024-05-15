NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

