NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

