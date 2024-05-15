Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NXT. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

