Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89-$3.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

NXT stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

