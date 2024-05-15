NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.