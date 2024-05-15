Nuvei Corporation (NVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 6th

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Nuvei Price Performance
Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$437.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$439.95 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvei
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Electric Vehicle Market Just Made a Sudden Turn
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.