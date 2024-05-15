NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,551.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,747.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,153.38. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,202 shares of company stock valued at $31,747,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

