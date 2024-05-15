NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $268.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

