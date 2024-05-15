Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Diego Panama Sells 40,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OLO Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OLO opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.29. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
