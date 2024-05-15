Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

