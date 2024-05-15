ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on June 4th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of OGS opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

