Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Onsemi by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Onsemi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,475,000 after buying an additional 75,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,111,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

