Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

