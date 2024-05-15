Patricia Nakache Sells 149,327 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 420,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ThredUp by 2,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDUP

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.