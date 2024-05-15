PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.94. PAVmed shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 107,700 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
