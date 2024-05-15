PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.94. PAVmed shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 107,700 shares.

PAVmed Trading Up 15.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. ( NASDAQ:PAVM Free Report ) by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of PAVmed worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

