Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.