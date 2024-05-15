Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $183.50

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.50 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.22). Premier Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.30), with a volume of 22,811 shares.

Premier Asset Management Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.50.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

