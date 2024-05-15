Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current year.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
