PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO John D. Hildebrandt Sells 1,715 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,715 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $146,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.4 %

PSMT stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 63.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $157,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

