Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,555 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

