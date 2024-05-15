Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,892. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.