Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

