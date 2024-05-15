PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

