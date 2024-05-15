Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $650,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

