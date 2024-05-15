Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $650,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
