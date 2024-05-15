Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Creative Medical Technology in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Creative Medical Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Creative Medical Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

Shares of CELZ opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.08).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

