Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Issued By Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

APGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.