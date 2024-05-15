Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

